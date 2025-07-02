Elite Michigan transfer continues to dominate on the international stage

With his FIBA career-high 19 points (8-for-9 FG), Morez Johnson Jr. helped the 🇺🇸 United States advance to the #FIBAU19 World Cup quarterfinal after a 140-67 win over 🇯🇴 Jordan. He added five rebounds (three offensive, two defensive), two steals and a block in 15 minutes



Next up… pic.twitter.com/90BMHdozSt