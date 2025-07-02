Elite Michigan transfer continues to dominate on the international stage
When Michigan men's basketball head coach Dusty May snagged forward Morez Johnson, Jr. from the transfer portal, Michigan fans were fired up. They knew Johnson was a talented young player who could make an immediate impact from day one. They also knew stealing him from Big Ten rival Illinois was a good thing. It turns out they may have actually underestimated the level of talent Michigan is getting with Johnson.
While playing for Team USA in the FIBA Under-19 tournament, Johnson has been an absolute menace. He has routinely played at a double-double level and has used his strength and athleticism to dominate his international peers. In his most recent game, a 140-67 shellacking of Jordan, Morez shot 8-for-9 on his way to 19 points. He could have stuffed the stat sheet even more, but the game was out of hand quickly, so he got some bench time while backups played.
Johnson is putting the Big Ten on notice with his play and his ability to bully his way to the rim. He is long, lanky, and powerful, and he is going to be an absolute match-up nightmare for opposing college coach's next season. It appears that Coach May has acquired an NBA-level talent who could shine in Ann Arbor for the next few years.
