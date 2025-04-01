BREAKING: Michigan lands talented transfer from rival Big Ten program
It appears that Dusty May's transfer portal prowess of last year was no fluke. After rebuilding a floundering Michigan program with seven players out of the portal, May is at it again this year. On Monday he secured the commitment of former 5-star North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau, and now it looks like he's grabbed a talented young big man as well. Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. has switched his allegiance from the Fighting Illini to the Michigan Wolverines.
The 6-9, 225-pound forward averaged 7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during his freshman campaign with the Illini. He comes to Ann Arbor with three years of eligibility left and a very high ceiling. As a senior at Thornton Township High School in Harvey, IL, Morez was a high 4-star recruit. Rated as the 30th best prospect in his class, he was just outside the 5-star realm.
While he's not known for his ability to shoot from range, he can control the glass and is a monster on pick and rolls. He uses his wide frame to provide lanes to the hoop for guards and is a highflyer who is more than capable in the alley-oop game. Overall, Johnson looks like a solid pickup for Dusty May and the Michigan program.
