ESPN analyst explains why Michigan will win Big Ten Tournament
The Michigan Wolverines may have dropped two of their last four games, but there is still plenty of confidence that they can make some noise in the Big Ten tournament. In fact, one ESPN analyst recently explained why he thinks the Wolverines are primed to win the tournament.
Here's what ESPN's Myron Medcalf had to say:
"During a recent 7-1 stretch, Michigan played the fourth-best defense in America, according to barttorvik.com. Couple that improved defensive effort with a pair of 7-footers (Vladislav Goldin, Danny Wolf) running pick-and-roll action all game, and it's an overwhelming dilemma for most opponents in a conference tournament format. Michigan was arguably the Big Ten's best team in February. And its physicality will be tough to handle in the Big Ten tournament. That's why the Wolverines will win. The field will have to adjust to their unique style."
It's a solid point, particularly when it comes to the damage that Goldin and Wolf can do to the opposition. With two 7-footers who are a complete matchup nightmare, it's going to be hard for any team to find an answer during tournament play. The biggest question for Michigan is whether or not they can get consistently solid play from their guards. Tre Donaldson, Nimari Burnett, and Roddy Gayle Jr. are all hit or miss from game to game. But when the Wolverines have it rolling, they're incredibly difficult to stop.
Michigan will have the opportunity to get things back on track with two Top 25 matchups in the coming days, beginning with a home contest against No. 13 Maryland on Wednesday, March 5th. After that, Michigan hits the road for a rematch with No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday, March 9th, a game that could determine the regular season conference champion.
