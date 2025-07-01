Wolverine Digest

Ex-Michigan guard Caris LeVert heading to Pistons

The former Michigan star is returning to the Mitten State

Seth Berry

Dec 19, 2015; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Caris LeVert (23) moves the ball defended by Youngstown State Penguins guard Francisco Santiago (23) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Former Michigan star guard Caris LeVert is returning to the Mitten State and signing with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The deal, according to the ESPN report, is for two years and $29 million.

Levert, 30, just wrapped up the final season of a two-year, $32 million contract. The ex-Wolverine started last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in February for DeAndre Hunter.

Reports began to circulate about the Pistons' interest in bringing LeVert to Detroit shortly after news broke that federal authorities were investigating guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.

Last season, coming primarily off the bench, LeVert averaged 12.1 points per game on 46.7 % shooting, while adding 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. In his nine-year NBA career, LeVert is averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.

In his four seasons with the Maize and Blue spanning from the 2012-13 to 2015-16 seasons, LeVert averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

After a successful career at Michigan under then-head coach John Beilein, LeVert overcame two foot injuries in college before being selected 20th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers, before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, the savvy veteran will look to give the Pistons a spark with his length, skill, and shot making ability.

