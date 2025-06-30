Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito soars up rankings, a top recruiter in college football
Michigan football is on a tear, landing several 2026 recruits in the past few days. The Wolverines landed the big fish, five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, on Sunday, and Michigan now has a top-10 class in the country. While the Wolverines have a few elite recruiters, defensive line coach Lou Esposito is starting to solidify himself as one of the best in the country.
According to 247Sports, Esposito is the 4th-best recruiter among all coaches in the nation. He rose 28 spots after Michigan landed Meadows, and Esposito now sits behind Georgia CB coach Donte Williams, USC DL coach Eric Henderson, and USC CB coach Doug Belk. Esposito is one ahead of Ohio State WR/OC Brian Hartline.
Esposito has been the primary recruiter in Michigan's successful attempt to land all five defensive line prospects. Five-star Carter Meadows, four-stars Titan Davis, McHale Blade, and Alister Vallehjo, along with three-star Tariq Boney.
It isn't a shock to see Esposito recruiting well. He was instrumental in bringing four-star Nathaniel Marshall back into the fold in the 2025 cycle. Marshall was originally a Michigan commit, but decommitted to go to Auburn. Prior to Signing Day, Marshall flipped his commitment back to Michigan and signed with the Wolverines.
Esposito also landed Benny Patterson, Travis Moten, and Bobby Kanka in the '25 class.
