Fans react to Michigan receiving No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament
Following Michigan's Big Ten Tournament Championship win over Wisconsin on Sunday, it seemed like a high probability that the Wolverines would receive a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament (at worst). But when the bracket was revealed on Sunday night, Michigan was sitting at a No. 5 seed - drawing plenty of criticism from the maize and blue faithful.
Although the No. 5 seed is a bit puzzling, the reality is that it doesn't matter all that much at this point. In a field of 68 contenders, there's no such thing as an easy path to the championship in the NCAA Tournament.
The good news is that Michigan seems to have gotten back to its winning ways. After losing four of their last six to close out the regular season, the Wolverines have now won three consecutive games over No. 6 Purdue, No. 2 Maryland, and No. 5 Wisconsin. And while some of the issues that derailed Michigan during the regular season still persist, it looks like the Wolverines are figuring out how to minimize some of those issues entering the NCAA Tournament.
In order to make a deep run, Michigan still needs to improve in three critical areas: Guard play, 3-point shooting, and turnovers.
With the momentum of three big wins and a conference tournament championship now under their belt, Michigan is entering the tournament with plenty of confidence that it can make a serious run at the NCAA championship.
Michigan returns to the court on Thursday, March 20, for a matchup with No. 12 seed UC San Diego in Denver.
