Former Michigan basketball guard transfers to in-state school after entering transfer portal

Two of Dusty May's three freshmen class from last season are gone. Justin Pippen left during Michigan's NCAA Tournament run and later signed with Cal, while Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks left following the Wolverines' exit from the tournament. It's been quiet on Brooks' end of things, but that ended on Friday night when it was announced he would transfer to Central Michigan.
Brooks committed to Michigan while Juwan Howard was still the coach in Ann Arbor, but he chose to stay even with May taking over the program. May brought in two fellow freshmen to join him, but the one who received the most playing time was the lowest-ranked of the three: LJ Cason.
Brooks was Mr. Basketball in Michigan, but played sparingly in 2024 with Michigan. He appeared in 15 games off the bench, averaging 3.2 minutes per game. But with the emergence of Cason, the additions of freshman Trey McKenney, and incoming transfer Elliott Cadeau -- the writing was on the wall for Brooks in Ann Arbor.
Brooks will now attempt to carve a vital role with CMU.
