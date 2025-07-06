Former Michigan center Vlad Goldin impresses in debut with Miami Heat
Former Michigan basketball center Vlad Goldin debuted for the Miami Heat on Saturday in the California Class Summer League. Goldin came off the bench and gave plenty of energy, putting up an efficient line in his debut.
In 12 minutes, Goldin scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting. He also grabbed three rebounds and dished out one assist. Pelle Larson led the Heat, scoring 18 points in an 82-69 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Goldin, who starred at Michigan for one season, went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 7-foot center was expected to get selected in the late part of Round 2, but instead, Goldin was able to pick where he ended up as a free agent. After playing three seasons at Florida Atlantic under Dusty May, he is back in Florida, where his career really took off.
After starting his career with Texas Tech, Goldin transferred to FAU, where he helped lead the Owls to the Final Four. After coming to Ann Arbor, Goldin led the Wolverines, averaging 16.6 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds per game, and shot a career-best 33% from deep.
After signing a UDFA contract with the Heat, he hopes to showcase enough to crack an NBA roster next season.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Phil Steele ranks Michigan football in 2025 Big Ten Power Rankings
Michigan beats Penn State, Texas A&M for top-150 recruit
CBS Sports praises Michigan football's latest 2026 commit, WR Travis Johnson
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team