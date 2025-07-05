CBS Sports praises Michigan football's latest 2026 commit, WR Travis Johnson
Not all teams get to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, but the Michigan Wolverines did. The maize and blue got a commitment from Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith four-star WR Travis Johnson. The 6-foot-3 WR committed to the Wolverines over both Penn State and South Carolina.
With Johnson in the class, he joins four-star WR Zion Robinson and three-star Jaylen Pile to get Michigan three playmakers who could make an impact as soon as next season.
Following his commitment, CBS Sports updated its Commitment Impact Score rankings.
"The Commitment Impact Score (CIS) is a 1–10 score that reflects how meaningful a new commitment is to a program at the time it happens. It's not about long-term potential alone — it's about fit, timing, and program trajectory. A 3-star commit can sometimes matter more than a 4-star, depending on who else is on the roster and where the team is headed."
CBS Sports gave Johnson an 8/10 score, which means 'strong add'.
"Michigan fielded the nation's 131st passing offense last season. Step one to fixing the problem is raising the ceiling at quarterback, which Bryce Underwood does. Step two is finding some difference-makers at wide receiver. Travis Johnson could be just that.
"A well-rounded pass catcher, Johnson has the size, speed and focus to emerge as a trusted option for Underwood or whoever is throwing the football in Ann Arbor. While the height and bounce suggest that he's destined to play on the outside, he's sudden and quick enough to win from the slot with his slick route running. Johnson – who joins fellow four-star wideout Zion Robinson in U-M's class – was also considering Penn State, South Carolina and North Carolina amongst others."
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound WR is ranked as the nation's No. 144 player in the country. Per the Composite, he is also the 21st-ranked WR in the 2026 class. In 2024, for Oscar Smith, Johnson caught 63 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 TDs.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Johnson:
Well-rounded wide receiver with the size, speed and focus to emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level. Height and bounce suggest that he’s destined to play on the outside, but is sudden and quick enough to win from an interior alignment with his slick route running. Attacks cushion with good surge off the line and can reach a top gear before changing course with full-tilt cuts. Might not be a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above shoulder pads with his timing and body control. Will shed a tackle or two with the ball in his hands and has surprising agility in tight quarters for someone of his stature. Missed time as a junior due to injury, but still finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards before turning heads at the OT7 Finals summer before senior year. Rather narrow in the shoulders for a pass catcher that’s verified at over 6-foot-3, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays that will work for his quarterbacks. Mature game could have him in the lineup sooner rather than later.
