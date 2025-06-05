Former Michigan point guard Tre Donaldson shares highlight reel farewell video
Former Michigan point guard Tre Donaldson shared one last homage to his time in Ann Arbor via his Instagram page. The video showed some of his notable highlights during his electric one-year stay at Michigan. He also shared a few heartfelt emojis, indicating that leaving Michigan was no easy decision for him.
Donaldson is leaving the University of Michigan to head to South Beach and join the University of Miami. His position on the Wolverine squad was quickly filled by North Carolina Tar Heels transfer point guard Eliot Cadeau (9,4 ppg, 6.2 apg). During his one year at Michigan, Donaldson averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 assists per game in leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
Donaldson's most memorable moment came in the waning seconds of a Big Ten tournament game against Maryland. Donaldson took the ball the length of the court to defeat the Terrapins and propel the Wolverines into the finals. That play highlighted the speed of Donaldson, who was also timely throughout the year from the three-point range. Losing Donaldson was a shocker to most fans. However, this is the transfer portal era, and players are constantly on the move now. Dust May did his part and quickly filled Donaldson's role to maintain some continuity at the most critical position on a baseball team.
