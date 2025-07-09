Former Michigan star Isaiah Livers finds new NBA home after three seasons with Pistons
After missing all of the 2024 NBA season, former Michigan basketball forward Isaiah Livers has found a new home. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have added Livers on a two-way contract.
Livers will be able to split time between the G-League and the Suns' NBA roster. He can play up to 50 NBA games on the two-way contract, but if he exceeds expectations, he could get his contract converted to a full NBA deal.
Livers was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons where he has played his entire career. In the 2022-23 season, Livers started 22 out of 52 games he played in for the Pistons. In that year, he averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
He missed all of last year due to a hip surgery. After making a full recovery, Livers is ready to re-start his NBA career, and the Suns are giving him the chance to do so. After trading away star Kevin Durant, the Suns could be looking at a rebuild year, which might give Livers a chance at some playing time.
Livers played four years at Michigan before entering the NBA. He won 100 career games as a Wolverine and was an All-Big Ten member. His best season came as a senior where he averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds for the maize and blue.
