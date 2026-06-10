How To Watch 5-Star Guard Davion Thompson's Commitment As Michigan Awaits Decision

It's decision day for 2027 five-star guard Davion Thompson, who has the Michigan Wolverines in his final four. The Branson (MO) Link Academy prospect will pick between a couple of SEC programs, Michigan, and the Baylor Bears.

Here is how you can see his commitment and what to know about Thompson.

How to see Thompson's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Baylor

When: Wednesday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: CBS Sports YouTube Channel

Leader: Arkansas has gained two crystal ball predictions.

Thompson's primer

Thompson is a 6'2", 170-pound guard, who is ranked as a five-star prospect by 247Sports' Composite. He is the No. 22 player in the 2027 class and the No. 5 point guard. At one point, it appeared like the Wolverines and Vanderbilt were at the top of his list, but John Calipari's program appears to have taken the lead.

However, don't count Dusty May out until it's a done decision. The Wolverines are coming off a national title campaign and Michigan has recruited with the best under May. Landing 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. for the upcoming season was a major move for May and Co.

“Obviously, Dusty has built a reputation for himself," Thompson previously told Rivals. "He’s had a winning program no matter where he’s been. They just came off a national title, so that’s obviously a great thing to have.

“Especially coming in and possibly being a backup for Elliot, being mentored by him and learning through the bumps in the road. The campus and everything was good. I liked it when I went on a visit. I’ve been talking to those folks for a long time, and my relationship with them has been good so far.”

Rumblings of reclassification

What would make Thompson an even more intriguing land for Michigan is that there is smoke that he is going to reclassify to the 2026 class. The Wolverines do have an open scholarship to use with Morez Johnson Jr. staying in the NBA Draft.

However, if Thompson does indeed want to reclassify, he would have to take a bench role at Michigan and I'm not certain that's something he wants. He wants to be on the court and play for a coach who's going to allow him to play through his mistakes.

Clearly, Thompson would play backup to both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, but if he were to pick Michigan, it would be a great problem for May and Co. to solve.