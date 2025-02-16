HOW TO WATCH: No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State
The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes this afternoon in a highly anticipated road matchup. Michigan enters the game on a five-game winning streak, having secured 11 victories in their last 13 outings. This impressive run has propelled them to the top of the Big Ten standings. In contrast, Ohio State currently sits in eighth place in the conference and has won two of its last four games.
The Wolverines have struggled in the rivalry with Ohio State, holding a 17-33 all-time record against the Buckeyes. Despite a solid 12-9 home record, Michigan’s performance on the road has been lackluster, with just a 4-17 record in Columbus. Their most recent defeat to Ohio State came on March 3, 2024, when Michigan lost 84-61.
However, this Michigan team is much different from the one that fell to Ohio State last season. Under first-year head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines have undergone a significant transformation and are starting to look like serious contenders for a deep tournament run in March. A road win against Ohio State today is crucial for Michigan to maintain its momentum and solidify its position in the conference standings.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 20 Michigan at Ohio State
- Where: Value City Arena - Columbus, OH
- When: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: CBS
