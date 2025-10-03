Michigan basketball's class skyrockets up the rankings following latest commitment
Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has done a fabulous job rebuilding the Wolverines since taking over the program. Not only did Michigan get back to the NCAA Tournament one season after winning just eight games under Juwan Howard, but the Wolverines made it all the way to the Sweet 16 last season -- where they would ultimately fall to Auburn.
But between May's coaching ability and his strong recruiting skills, Michigan is right back where it belongs among the contenders. The Wolverines are still recruiting at a high level and that's showing right now.
As of this writing, Michigan now has the No. 3 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines have four commitments as of now, with the most recent coming on Wednesday when Michigan landed four-star guard Joseph Hartman.
The commitments
It goes without saying that if Michigan has a top-five class, its commitments but be good players.
Marcus Moller
The Wolverines got things rolling by landing 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller back on July 8. Michigan beat out SMU, Oklahoma State, and Colorado State to land the overseas player. He hails from Denmark, unranked, but has shown the skill to become a player down the road.
Playing in the FIBA U18 Eurobasketball, Moller averaged 13.1 and 7.4 rebounds -- which was 11th-best in the league. Playing against Finland, he scored his highest total of 18 points.
Playing with the Denmark National Team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers, Moller appeared in two games and averaged 7.5 points, three rebounds, and one block.
Quinn Costello
Then on September 18, Michigan landed four-star forward Quinn Costello. The Wolverines beat out Big Ten powers Michigan State and Purdue in this recruitment. Costello, the Boston (MA) Newman School prospect, is ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the 2026 class, per the Composite. He is also listed as the No. 7 PF.
Malachi Brown
On September 24, Michigan picked up a rising star in combo-guard Malachi Brown. At the time of his commitment, his only offer was from UC Santa Barbara. The 6-foot-5 player out of Tennessee is ranked as the 154th-best player in the 2026 cycle.
"I've been kind of an under recruited player and didn't really have any high majors so when offered I was pretty ecstatic," Brown told 247Sports." They are a great program so I figured why not take them up on the offer. I was really grateful that they were my first power four offer so it was pretty awesome."
Joseph Hartman
Last but not least, Joseph Hartman picked Michigan on Oct. 1. The 6-foot-5 prospect out of The Rock School (Fla.) chose Dusty May's program over Minnesota, Iowa, Dayton, Butler and others. He is ranked as the No. 79 player in the country.
Hartman explained to Rivals why Michigan was the right choice for his college future as he moves forward.
"I chose Michigan because I want to win a National Championship and become an NBA player," Hartman told Tipton. "I trusted this staff because we’ve built this relationship for a couple of years now.”
Hartman also told Rivals that Wolverine fans should expect him to "come in and bring more championships and get the Crisler rocking!”
