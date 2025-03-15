HOW TO WATCH: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 2 Maryland
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will clash with No. 2 Maryland this afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinal game. Both teams scored a win on Friday to advance, with Maryland knocking off Illinois 88-65, and Michigan knocking off Purdue 86-68. The Wolverines and Terrapins have met just one other time this season (March 5th), and it was Maryland who came away with the road victory in Ann Arbor by a score of 71-65.
Here's what you need to know:
Michigan
After struggling to close out the season on a strong note, Michigan looked solid in its win over Purdue. The Wolverines limited the turnovers (6) and shot just over 30% from beyond the arc. Michigan also got solid contributions from its guards, as Tre Donaldson led the way with 13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds.
As usual, Michigan also received big efforts from its 7-foot duo of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. Wolf led all scores with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden added 15 points and 8 rebounds.
The Wolverines also got a solid effort from their bench (25 points). Junior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. led the way with 11 points off the bench, while Will Tschetter added 8 points and L.J. Cason added 6.
Maryland
The Terrapins looked nearly flawless on Friday night, leading to a convincing 88-65 victory over Illinois. Maryland shot an impressive 47.8 percent from beyond the arc (11-23), had just 3 turnovers for the entire game, and extended its largest lead to 36 points in the second half.
It was another solid effort from Maryland's starting unit, as the starters accounted for 73 of the Terps 88 points. Sophomore guard Rodney Rice led the way with 26 points, while Derik Queen added 19 points and 10 rebounds (his 14th double-double of the season). Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished the night with 12 points and 9 assists, while senior forward Julian Reese added 10 points and 5 rebounds.
The Terps also got a solid effort from the bench, as senior forward Jordan Geronimo accounted for 11 points, 5 steals, and 5 rebounds.
Here's how to watch:
Who: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Michigan
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
When: 3:30 pm ET
TV: CBS
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7