Michigan HC Sherrone Moore calls key Ohio State strength ‘potent’ ahead of rivalry showdown
Michigan will enter 'The Game' with a 9-2 record and the Wolverines' defense has been playing much better as the season winds down. But the Wolverines will go up against one of the best passing offenses in college football when Ohio State enters the Big House.
Behind redshirt freshman Julian Sayin, the Buckeyes have the No. 2 passing attack in the Big Ten, averaging 270.1 yards per game. Wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith were out against Rutgers -- Tate hasn't played in the last three games -- but with Michigan on deck, it would be shocking not to see both players on the field Saturday.
On Monday, Sherrone Moore called Ohio State's passing attack "potent" and previewed the Buckeyes' offense.
"Yeah, it’s potent, man," Moore said of the Buckeyes' passing attack. "It’s one of the best in the country, obviously the best team in the country. You know, the receivers are elite. Four, Jeremiah’s elite. Carnell Tate is elite. You know, they got Brandon Inniss, he’s elite. Tight end Max Klare is a really good player as well, and quarterback is elite. They’ve got elite players everywhere on the field from a skill position standpoint. Running back’s really good. O-line’s good. So it’s a challenge. I know our defense is ready to go take on.
Defense has playmakers on it as well
Statistically, Ohio State has the top-ranked defense in the country, allowing 7.6 points per game -- the only team in the country allowing fewer than double-digit points. The Buckeyes have plenty of playmakers on their defense, but two in particular really stand out to coach Moore.
"[Arvell] Reese and [Caleb] Downs are excellent players. You know, Arvell is as elite as an edge rusher, as an edge player as we’ve seen all year. Caleb Downs is probably one of the smartest football players in college football. Just from seeing a lot of football, played a lot of football, and both those players are elite players that we’ve got to deal with."
The Wolverines are going to need to play their best game of the season to beat Ohio State and secure a College Football Playoff berth. After taking care of Maryland, the Wolverines have plenty of momentum, and that will need to carry over this weekend.
