Michigan basketball reaches out to 7-footer as search to replace Vlad Goldin intensifies
Replacing a Big Ten First Team All-American is no easy task. When that player also just happens to be a 7-footer, the task becomes that much more difficult.
Coach Dusty May and his staff find themselves with that unenviable task as they seek to replace Vlad Goldin. Transferring to Michigan from Florida Atlantic, Goldin has been the most consistent offensive threat for the Michigan Wolverines all season, a trend that has continued into the NCAA Tournament. And while his success this season has been great, the reality is that he's leaving after this season. May will need to replace his size and production in the very near future, and the fastest way to do that is with a transfer player who has the experience to step in on day one.
Enter San Diego State Aztecs forward Magoon Gwath, who Michigan has reportedly been in contact with.
At 7-feet, 205-pounds, Gwath would come to Michigan with three full years of eligibility remaining. During his freshman campaign with the Aztecs, he averaged 8.5 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds. The stats aren't necessarily eye popping, but for a freshman acclimating to the speed and size of elite level D1 basketball it's a great baseline.
With more experience and a solid strength and conditioning regimen, it would be easy to see Gwath averaging a double-double at some point in his career. Beyond his offensive impact, Gwath is a game changer as a rim protector. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game this year and routinely impacted offensive strategies as he patrolled the lane.
While some coaches have lamented the timing of the transfer portal opening, Dusty and his crew have shown an expert ability to manage their time and resources between their current team and securing players for their future teams.
