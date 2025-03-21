Michigan Basketball: Will costly mistakes haunt Wolverines against Texas A&M?
It has certainly been a emotional rollercoaster for fans of the Michigan basketball program. At times, the Wolverines look like one of the best teams in the country. At other times, the Wolverines look like they're completely lost and unable to take care of the ball.
That swing from one extreme to the other had led to several close calls for Michigan this season. After last night's 68-65 victory over UCSD, the Wolverines have now won 13 games this season by four points or less. And while it's encouraging to see that Michigan has the ability to win in tight games, the reality is that many of those games wouldn't have been as close if not for the mistakes made by the Wolverines.
At the top of the list is the turnover issue, something that nearly led to an early exit from the NCAA Tournament last night. The Wolverines accounted for nine turnovers in the first half and finished with 14 total turnovers for the game, and UCSD turned those 14 turnovers into 15 points.
Another reoccurring issue for Michigan has been rebounding. Although the Wolverines won the rebounding battle over the Tritons last night, they still allowed a much undersized team to haul in 10 offensive rebounds, leading to 10 second-chance scoring opportunities for UCSD.
There are certainly other issues to point to with Michigan, but committing turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds is unquestionably a recipe for disaster in March. The Wolverines were able to get away with it against 12-seed UCSD (barely), but it seems unlikely they can afford to make those same mistakes against 4-seed Texas A&M on Saturday.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball escaping UC San Diego in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament
Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7