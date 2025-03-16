Wolverine Digest

Michigan looks to be in the thick of things for a rival Big Ten transfer

Coach Dusty May and his team are in the Big Ten Championship game but recruiting never stops and they are positioning themselves to be a top contender for one of the top transfers in 2025

Jerred Johnson

Michigan head coach Dusty May reacts to a play against Maryland during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Michigan head coach Dusty May reacts to a play against Maryland during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Coach Dusty May has utilized his two 7-footers to put the Michigan basketball program back on the map. Throughout the year, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf have caused opposing coaches defensive fits, with their pick and roll, pick and pop, and ability to stretch defenses. Goldin was selected to the Big Ten first team, while Wolf has been discussed as a potential lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With all the success May has had utilizing his big men this year, it would make sense that other big men are looking at Michigan as a great landing spot, whether it be recruiting or via the transfer portal.

Iowa center Owen Freeman is currently ranked as the top available player in the transfer portal, and he reportedly has serious interest in the Michigan Wolverines. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound forward averaged 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes this season. While not a prolific three-point threat, he shot it at 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, showing that he could potentially replicate Goldin in stretching the court when left open from three-point range.

Transfers are often heavily enticed with NIL money, and the Wolverine basketball program has changed their approach and increased their ability since May took over. This is certainly one to watch and could be a huge addition for the Wolverines as they look to the post Goldin and Wolf era.

goldin
University of Michigan basketball center Vlad Goldin poses for a photo in the practice gym at the Player Development Center near Crisler Center on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor on Thursday, January 23, 2025. / Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

