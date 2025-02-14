Michigan Basketball soars to new heights in latest Power Ranking
Michigan men's basketball is in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference after defeating Purdue on Tuesday night, 75-73, and seeing Michigan State fall at home to Indiana. Michigan has now won five in a row and despite a turnover issue, the Wolverines look like a team that could beat anyone on any given night.
With how well the Wolverines are playing, CBS Sports moved the Wolverines way up in their Power Rankings. Michigan is No. 20 in the nation according to the Associated Press, but the Wolverines are No. 6 in CBS Sports' rankings. Even better, Michigan went from being unranked to No. 6. The only caveat here is that these rankings are based on a week-to-week eye test.
"Three weeks after suffering a humiliating 91-64 road loss to Purdue, Michigan avenged the loss with a 75-73 win over Purdue on Tuesday for its fifth consecutive win. The win has the Wolverines at 11-2 in league play, and it may be a deciding factor in the conference championship race"
Sometimes it's easy to have a letdown game after a big win, but Michigan's next two games won't be easy. The Wolverines will have back-to-back rivalry games. On Sunday, Michigan will travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State and then the Wolverines will host in-state rival Michigan State next Friday. The Spartans are just one game back from the Wolverines in the standings and Michigan will need to win that game if it hopes to capture a regular season Big Ten title.
