Wolverine Digest

NCAA Tournament: Michigan men's basketball current ranking, seed revealed

The Wolverines are one of the Top 16 teams in the country in the eyes of the selection committee, with one month until Selection Sunday...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center.
Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Crisler Center. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

One month away from 'Selection Sunday', we have a definitive look at where Michigan men's basketball is currently seeded in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

On Saturday afternoon, selection committee chairman Bubba Cunningham revealed the Wolverines are currently the No. 14 overall team in the country, and slotted in as the No. 4 seed in the West Region. Joining Michigan in that regional bracket is No. 1 seed Florida, No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Kentucky.

The Wolverines are one of three teams from the Big Ten Conference in the Top 16, joining No. 2 seed Purdue (Midwest Region) and No. 3 seed Wisconsin (South Region). Cunningham also said that Michigan State was given strong consideration for the Top 16.

The selection committee's Top 16 rankings in order: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Arizona, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Michigan, No. 15 Kansas, No. 16 St. John's. (Full seeding below)

South Region

No. 1 seed — Auburn
No. 2 seed — Texas A&M
No. 3 seed — Wisconsin
No. 4 seed — Texas Tech

Midwest Region

No. 1 seed — Alabama
No. 2 seed — Purdue
No. 3 seed — Iowa State
No. 4 seed — Kansas

East Region

No. 1 seed — Duke
No. 2 seed — Tennessee
No. 3 seed — Arizona
No. 4 seed — St. John's

West Region

No. 1 seed — Florida
No. 2 seed — Houston
No. 3 seed — Kentucky
No. 4 seed — Michigan

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published |Modified
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Basketball