NCAA Tournament: Michigan men's basketball current ranking, seed revealed
One month away from 'Selection Sunday', we have a definitive look at where Michigan men's basketball is currently seeded in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
On Saturday afternoon, selection committee chairman Bubba Cunningham revealed the Wolverines are currently the No. 14 overall team in the country, and slotted in as the No. 4 seed in the West Region. Joining Michigan in that regional bracket is No. 1 seed Florida, No. 2 seed Houston and No. 3 seed Kentucky.
The Wolverines are one of three teams from the Big Ten Conference in the Top 16, joining No. 2 seed Purdue (Midwest Region) and No. 3 seed Wisconsin (South Region). Cunningham also said that Michigan State was given strong consideration for the Top 16.
The selection committee's Top 16 rankings in order: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Arizona, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Michigan, No. 15 Kansas, No. 16 St. John's. (Full seeding below)
South Region
No. 1 seed — Auburn
No. 2 seed — Texas A&M
No. 3 seed — Wisconsin
No. 4 seed — Texas Tech
Midwest Region
No. 1 seed — Alabama
No. 2 seed — Purdue
No. 3 seed — Iowa State
No. 4 seed — Kansas
East Region
No. 1 seed — Duke
No. 2 seed — Tennessee
No. 3 seed — Arizona
No. 4 seed — St. John's
West Region
No. 1 seed — Florida
No. 2 seed — Houston
No. 3 seed — Kentucky
No. 4 seed — Michigan
