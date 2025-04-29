Michigan Basketball: Five-year Wolverine picks new college after entering transfer portal
Although Jace Howard was with Michigan basketball for five seasons, the veteran entered the transfer portal and sought a medical waiver to continue playing collegiate basketball. On Tuesday, Howard announced he was transferring to Fordham.
This past season, the first year under Dusty May, Howard played in just five games for the Wolverines and scored four points in 2024.
Howard, the son of former Michigan basketball star and basketball coach Juwan Howard, came to Ann Arbor back in 2020-21 to play under his father. Jace played for Michigan from 2020-2025 and played in 70 career games. He played in 30 games for the Wolverines during his junior season. He scored 95 career points for the maize and blue during his five-year stay. Howard was a two-time captain for the Wolverines.
Even after Juwan was dismissed as the Michigan head coach, Jace chose to stay and play for the Wolverines. But after not seeing much of a role, he will now attempt to play much more with Fordham.
