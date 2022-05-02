Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Shines On Biggest Stage

If things continue on this path, the former Wolverine will soon become one of the NBA's hottest commodities.

After a stellar first round that led to a convincing 4-1 series win over the Denver Nuggets, Golden State's Jordan Poole is once again proving himself to be one of the top players of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors took on the Memphis Grizzlies in a tightly contested battle during the second round of the NBA Finals on Sunday, narrowly stealing game one on the road by a score of 117-116. For Michigan fans, the biggest story was once again the performance of Poole - who finished the evening with several playoff career-highs. 

Poole's big time performance in game one of the second round puts his overall playoff scoring average at 22.7 points per game and an incredible 48.8 percent from beyond the three-point line. 

Following the win in Memphis, Poole took to the podium to discuss just how much playing with guys like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have molded his game.

"It feels really good to know that these guys have been in the fight. They have championship experience, they know what to go to and how important specific positions are...it was huge. Just being able to follow in those guys footsteps and watch the way they move."

Poole and the Warriors take on the Grizzlies for game two tomorrow night at 9:30 PM ET on TNT.

