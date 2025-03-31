Michigan basketball loses another player to the transfer portal
Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May is far too familiar with the mantra of the transfer portal: the portal giveth and the portal taketh away. Today May experienced both sides of that coin. His staff landed former 5-star North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, a great addition for the 2025-26 team. Shortly thereafter forward Sam Walters announced his intentions to leave Ann Arbor via the portal.
Walters was in Michigan for one year after transferring from Alabama. Although he showed flashes of being a solid contributor, Walters didn't see much action after suffering a lower back injury earlier this season. He was known as a 3-point specialist with an ability to stretch the floor.
While it's not all that surprising to see role players enter the transfer portal at this point in the year, there were plenty of reasons to believe that Walters would remain in Michigan. His length and shooting ability made him a matchup problem against most teams. He also could have helped to keep the lane clear for post play and slashing guards like Roddy Gayle and incoming McDonald's All-American Trey Mckenney.
Instead, Walters is once again on the move. With one year at Alabama and another at Michigan under his belt, Walters hits the portal with two years of eligibility left.
