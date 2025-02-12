Three takeaways from Dusty May's first signature win at Michigan
Purdue (19-6, 10-3) led Michigan (19-5, 11-2) for the majority of their intense Big Ten matchup, maintaining a steady lead throughout the game. Despite Purdue's control, Michigan refused to back down, staying within striking distance and keeping the game close. With just three minutes remaining, the Wolverines made their decisive move.
A 12-2 run sparked by Ruben Jones, who started in place of the injured Roddy Gayle for the second consecutive game, shifted the momentum. Jones played a pivotal role during the surge, beginning with a beautiful assist to Trey Donaldson, which ignited the scoring streak. Jones then added a critical steal and score, followed by a powerful put-back dunk that capped off the run and put Michigan in control.
The Wolverines continued to capitalize on their momentum by hitting their free throws in the final moments, keeping Purdue at bay and securing the75-73 victory. With this win, Michigan not only avenged their earlier loss to Purdue but also clinched first place in the Big Ten standings. The impressive comeback demonstrated their resilience and clutch play under pressure, solidifying their position as a top contender in the conference. The Dusty May era has its first signature win and a top 10 win under their belt.
1. Ruben Jones was a spark plug
Ruben Jones may not have stuffed the stat sheet, he finished with 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, but his play ignited the Wolverines when they needed it most. He was harassing and swarming on defense and made all the little plays that lead to a win in a close game like this. The switch of Jones and Gayle and the starting lineup appears to be a winning formula two games in. Gayle came off the bench and looked calm and composed on his way to a 14-point, 7 rebound performance. Dusty may be on to something here.
2. The Wolverines look comfortable in close games
Early in the 2024-25 season, close games were a death knell for Michigan, often leading to heart-wrenching losses. However, the Wolverines have completely turned that narrative around. They are now riding a four-game winning streak, with each victory coming by four points or less. The team has found its composure, showing confidence and an ability to stay calm under pressure when the game is on the line. The turnovers that once plagued their offense seem to have vanished, as they are now executing much more efficiently. What's more, when the team needs a big shot, it feels almost certain that someone will step up to deliver. While this style of winning may induce stress for fans, it’s exactly the type of resilience that will be needed in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments. Michigan’s ability to close out tight games is becoming a major strength as the season progresses.
3. Michigan basketball is back, and so are the fans
The Wolverines continue to dominate at Crisler Center, maintaining an unbeaten record at home. As the season progresses, it’s clear that the fans in Ann Arbor are beginning to realize that they have something truly special on their hands. The energy in the building is palpable, with the crowd staying raucous and engaged throughout the entire game. Forward Danny Wolf even remarked after the game that he had never experienced the arena so loud. In the final three minutes, as Michigan flexed its defensive muscles and seized control of the game, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch. The deafening roar from the fans served as a powerful reminder of the importance of the "sixth man" – the fans themselves. Their unwavering support and intensity in close, high-stakes moments have been crucial for the Wolverines. It’s clear that in championship-level matchups, having such a passionate home crowd can make all the difference.
The Big Ten leading Wolvereines head to Columbus for their next game against the Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 6-7). Any road game is going to be a challenge in the Big Ten, but the only way to win a Big Ten Championship is to steal a few of these. Dusty may and his staff are well aware of this and will let the players ride the high from this game for a day before getting them locked back in.
