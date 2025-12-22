Michigan basketball sets impressive record with win over La Salle

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are off to a red hot start to the season at 11-0 as Dusty May's team has been the most dominant team in college basketball so far in 2025.

Sunday's 102-50 win over La Salle looked like many other Michigan games this season, where the Wolverines go on a big run early and never allow their opponent back into the game.

The victory also marked the Wolverines' fifth victory by 40 or more points this season. According to ESPN Insights, that's tied for the most in one season in Big Ten history.

MICHIGAN IS ON A RUN 🔥



This is the Wolverines' fifth 40-PT win this season, tied for the most in Big Ten history‼️ pic.twitter.com/DUVtW7Lk6s — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 22, 2025

That makes Sunday's performance over the Explorers a record-setting one, and it looks like Michigan has no intentions of slowing down any time soon.

Michigan's dominant perfomances

The Wolverines' other victories by 40 or more points came against Oakland, San Diego State, Gonzaga and Rutgers. The victories over San Diego State and Gonzaga were part of victories in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, a three-day tournament that Michigan came out as champions of.

Remarkably, Michigan has 20 more chances in the regular season to break the aforementioned record. Winning another game by 40 or more seems like a tough ask with most of the remaining contest against Big Ten opponents, but the Wolverines have already done it against one conference foe, and with the way they have been playing, it would be foolish to count them out of doing it again,

In May's postgame press conference after the victory over La Salle, he said while the team has played well, they still have to work on getting better. each and every day.

"We've played well, but this team still has another gear that we can shift into and take it to another level," May said. "There's no doubt."

Michigan will have a bit of time off during the holiday season before gearing up to take on McNeese State at the Crisler Center on Dec. 29. Then, after the new year, the Wolverines will welcome USC to Ann Arbor on Jan. 2 for their next Big Ten showdown.