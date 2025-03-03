Michigan basketball takes a dive in Power Rankings after getting crushed by Illinois
Michigan men's basketball had a three-game week this past week and the Wolverines didn't look their best. The maize and blue snuck past both Nebraska and Rutgers before getting demolished by Illinois at home on Senior Day. The Wolverines had no answers for the Illini when they crashed the boards. In Michigan's lone loss, the Wolverines were out-rebounded 43-32 and Illinois hauled in 19 offensive boards. Michigan continues to struggle with its 3-point shot and both Tre Donaldson and Danny Wolf are on a slump of their own.
Despite winning two games this past week, Michigan tumbled in Andy Katz's weekly power rankings. Last week, Michigan was ranked No. 17 but the Wolverines are now at No. 24, according to Katz.
With two games to go in the regular season, Michigan is one full game back from Michigan State. Entering the final week, the Wolverines will have a pair of tough ones when they host Maryland on Wednesday before traveling to face the Spartans on Sunday. In its previous loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines had a terrible second half then, as well. The Wolverines are going to need to put together 40 minutes of basketball if they hope to go 2-0 in the final week of the season.
