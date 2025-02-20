REPORT: Michigan Basketball targeting elite 5-star 2026 prospect out of California

5⭐️ Jason Crowe Jr., a top-10 recruit in the 2026 class, tells @On3Recruits that the following head coaches have been in to see him this season:



USC's Eric Musselman

Kentucky's Mark Pope

Arkansas' John Calipari



Assistants from Oregon, LSU, UCLA, Michigan, Georgia Tech, and… pic.twitter.com/KciNsl7UHu