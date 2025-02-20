REPORT: Michigan Basketball targeting elite 5-star 2026 prospect out of California
The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of what could be an incredible run toward a Big Ten championship and a deep run in the NCAA tournament, but that doesn't mean they aren't working toward building for future success. On Thursday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the Wolverines are in pursuit of five-star shooting guard, Jason Crowe Jr. Rated as the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2026 class, Michigan is one of nine programs that have sent members of their staff to meet with the five-star prospect.
According to On3's prediction, USC is currently the heavy favorite to land the 6-2 shooting guard out of California. And while predictions can often indicate where a recruitment is headed, the Michigan Wolverines will certainly be a factor here if they choose to be.
Given the fact that head coach Dusty May has completely turned around the Michigan basketball program in one season, there's no question that elite prospects around the country are taking note of what's happening in Ann Arbor. The No. 12 Wolverines are currently sitting in first place in the Big Ten conference, and quickly looking like a team that is one of the favorites to win it all in March. As the success on the court continues to make noise on a national level, Michigan will undoubtedly capitalize on the recruiting trail as a result.
