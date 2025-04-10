Michigan Basketball: Two transfer portal commitments sign with Wolverines
After committing to Michigan in recent days, two of the newest Wolverines made it official on Thursday. North Carolina transfer guard Elliot Cadeau and Illinois transfer forward Morez Johnson Jr. have officially signed with Michigan.
There was a little bit of drama this week surrounding the commitment of Johnson, as an internet rumor began to swirl that he may be on the verge of decommitting. As is often the case with internet rumors, it turned out to be false. With both Cadeau and Johnson Jr. in the fold, head coach Dusty May's transfer portal class is shaping up to be one of the best in the country.
At this point, all eyes are now on UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg and whether or not he decides to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA. Lendeborg averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Blazers last season, and many projections have him as first round pick in this year's NBA Draft. But having the opportunity to play for the Wolverines in a loaded Big Ten conference could certainly do wonders to increase his draft stock and make him a lottery pick next year.
If Lendeborg ends up staying put in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines will undoubtedly be an early favorite to win it all in 2025-26.
