After bitter rivalry loss, Vlad Goldin proposes to girlfriend at center court
Losing by 13 to your in-state rivals on your home court always leaves a sting, and Michigan felt that last night, falling 75-62 to Michigan State at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines controlled much of the first half, heading into the break with a four-point lead. However, the second half was all MSU, as their bench exploded and seemingly everything they threw up, including a few end-of-shot-clock threes, found the bottom of the net. In the end, head coach Dusty May and his team just could not remain undefeated at home.
One curious aspect of the game was Michigan's reluctance to lean on their bread-and-butter pick-and-roll game with big men Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. When they did go to it, the duo had success, with Goldin putting up an impressive 21 points and pulling down 5 rebounds. Despite the loss, Goldin had a standout performance on an otherwise tough night for the Wolverines.
After the game, however, Goldin found a way to turn a bitter defeat into a personal victory. Meeting his longtime girlfriend, Camryn Vogler, at center court, Goldin surprised her with a proposal in front of a few Michigan media members and teammates. The couple shared an emotional moment as Vogler ecstatically said yes. Their happiness and love proved that, sometimes, there’s more to life than the game itself.
Though Michigan’s loss to their rival was tough, Goldin's proposal provided a special moment amidst the disappointment. Even in the face of defeat, he came out a winner last night, showing that some victories transcend the scoreboard.
