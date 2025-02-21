BREAKING: Michigan head coach Dusty May agrees to contract extension ahead of MSU clash
Michigan has seen enough from Dusty May to ensure that his tenure in Ann Arbor continues for the foreseeable future. The head coach has turned around the Michigan basketball program, not only on the court but also in the recruiting world. May's 20-win Wolverines are currently atop the Big Ten, ahead of rivals Michigan State, as they make a push for more conference success. His efforts have also paid off in recruiting, highlighted by the recent commitment of 5-star McDonald's All-American Trey McKenney, further strengthening the future of the program.
However, there have been whispers that Indiana, where May began his coaching career as a grad assistant under legendary Coach Bobby Knight, could make a run at bringing him back. With such rumors circulating, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel could not afford to let May leave. The threat of losing May, given the impressive strides he has made in leading the Wolverines to the top of the Big Ten and securing top-tier talent, prompted Manuel to take action.
""I am grateful to Warde (Manuel), U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach. My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."- Dusty May
To keep May in Ann Arbor, Michigan has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension, although the specific details of the deal have not been publicly disclosed. Both May and Manuel have confirmed the extension, signaling a commitment to continuing the program's upward trajectory. With May at the helm, Michigan's basketball future looks bright, as the Wolverines aim to build on their current success and remain competitive in the Big Ten and beyond.
