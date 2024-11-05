Michigan Basketball: The Wolverines dominate in season opener
Heading into the season, Dusty May outlined what fans could expect from the Michigan Wolverines this season. He said to expect a team that would be exciting to watch, play with great tempo, and play well together as a unit. He delivered on all of those expectations on Monday night to open the 2024-25 season.
From start to finish, the Wolverines were highly active on both sides of the ball, defeating Cleveland State by a score of 101-53. Defensively, Michigan held the Vikings to just 30 percent from the floor, 11 percent from beyond the arc, and forced 21 turnovers. Offensively, the Wolverines shot 68 percent from the floor, including 56 percent from beyond the arc, and finished with 22 assists.
There's no question that the schedule will get tougher and that the Wolverines will face far greater challenges in the coming weeks. But to put on that kind of performance to open the season, Michigan fans have every right to feel very optimistic about what the future holds for this basketball program.
Here's a look at Michigan's top performers vs. Cleveland State:
- Danny Wolf: 19 pts, 13 reb, 2 asst
- Tre Donaldson: 16 pts, 7 asst, 1 reb
- Will Tschetter: 15 pts, 2 asst, 1 reb
- L.J. Cason: 14 pts, 3 asst, 1 reb
- Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13 pts, 4 asst, 1 reb
