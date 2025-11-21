Michigan football star set to be featured in new docuseries
Paramount+, a streaming network, announced on Thursday that it will be releasing a new docuseries called “5 Star,” which will follow four five-star recruits from the 2025 class.
Michigan football’s Bryce Underwood was one of the four selected to be featured in the show, along with Devin Sanchez (Ohio State), Dakorien Moore (Oregon) and Malachi Goodman (Penn State).
Paramount released a 2:24 trailer, which shows clips of Underwood in high school and college. With that, fans can expect to see Underwood’s journey from his senior year at Belleville High School to his first moments on campus at the University of Michigan.
Through 10 games, Underwood has completed 155 of 252 pass attempts with 1,951 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Underwood has added 302 yards and five touchdowns.
Back on Sept. 15, he earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after leading UofM to a 63-3 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback finished the game with 235 yards passing, 114 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns.
The show is set to begin streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when Paramount+ will release the first four episodes. They will then release the last four episodes on Tuesday, Dec. 16.
