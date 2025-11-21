Wolverine Digest

Michigan football star set to be featured in new docuseries 

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will be one of four student-athletes spotlighted in Paramount+’s new eight-episode docuseries “5 Star,” showcasing his journey from high school standout to emerging star in Ann Arbor.

Justice Steiner

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) talks to teammates before a play against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) talks to teammates before a play against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Paramount+, a streaming network, announced on Thursday that it will be releasing a new docuseries called “5 Star,” which will follow four five-star recruits from the 2025 class.

Michigan football’s Bryce Underwood was one of the four selected to be featured in the show, along with Devin Sanchez (Ohio State), Dakorien Moore (Oregon) and Malachi Goodman (Penn State).

Paramount released a 2:24 trailer, which shows clips of Underwood in high school and college. With that, fans can expect to see Underwood’s journey from his senior year at Belleville High School to his first moments on campus at the University of Michigan.

Through 10 games, Underwood has completed 155 of 252 pass attempts with 1,951 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Underwood has added 302 yards and five touchdowns.

Back on Sept. 15, he earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after leading UofM to a 63-3 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback finished the game with 235 yards passing, 114 yards on the ground and three total touchdowns.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) fumbles the ball against Purdue defensive lineman CJ Nunnally (91) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The show is set to begin streaming on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when Paramount+ will release the first four episodes. They will then release the last four episodes on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Justice Steiner
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

