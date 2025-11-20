Takeaways from Michigan basketball's dominant win over Middle Tennessee
Michigan men's basketball moved to 4-0 on Wednesday night after taking down Middle Tennessee 86-61. Dusty May made a change to the starting lineup by inserting Will Tschetter and bringing Aday Mara off the bench.
The Wolverines' offense was stagnant at times, and MTSU cut the lead to six at halftime, but Michigan had a big second half and ran away with the win.
Here are some takeaways from the Wolverines' win over the Blue Raiders.
Yaxel Lendeborg was finally the man
It took four games, but the UAB transfer finally looked the part for Michigan. Yaxel Lendeborg was the prized player to land in the portal and Michigan won the sweepstakes. But between Lendeborg being banged up in the opening game against Oakland and the Wolverines not feeding him, it took a few games for Michigan to see what he was capable of in an official game.
Lendeborg had seven points in the first half, but then May started running his offense through the talented big in the final 20 minutes. He ended the game with 25 points and 12 rebounds. With some tough games coming up, hopefully, this was the game Lendeborg needed in order to take over games.
New rotation was perfect for the bigs
Dusty May started all three big men in the last two games, mostly because of how well Mara played in the opening two games. But after struggles against TCU, May changed the starting lineup and put Will Tschetter in place of Mara.
The offense, which still lacks an identity, appeared to flow better overall with Mara coming off the bench. Both Morez Johnson and Yaxel Lendeborg were able to play a little freer without Mara clogging the lane. But then, when May brought Mara into the game, either Johnson or Lendeborg was able to space the floor to allow Mara to attempt to work in the pain.
May is still messing with rotations, but this starting five looked better.
Middle Tennessee had no answers for Michigan down low
Middle Tennessee has some length. The Blue Raiders have a pair of players who are 6-foot-11, but they were no match for Michigan in the paint. The Wolverines absolutely dominated down low, and outscored Middle Tennessee, 50-12 in the paint.
Michigan, a team that likes to get out and run, beat the Blue Raiders down the court several times, and it created easy, fast-break points for Michigan. But, other times, the combination of Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara was able to eat in the paint.
The Wolverines had much better half-court offensive sets in the second half, and Michigan really fed the big men.
Point guard play remains concerning
Michigan brought in North Carolina transfer Elliott Cadeau to run the offense, and Tre Donaldson left for Miami. While it's true that Michigan is still trying to gel with all the new players, Cadeau's play has been concerning.
Cadeau averaged 3.1 turnovers last year for the Tar Heels, while starting all 37 games. In the last three games for Michigan, Cadeau has turned the ball over 13 times. Cadeau isn't a great shooter, and Michigan brought him in to run the offense.
Cadeau was better in the second half, taking care of the basketball -- having zero turnovers. But this is going to be something to monitor for the rest of the season. The Wolverines really don't have a true backup PG on the team. Michigan would have to turn to LJ Cason or Trey McKenney.