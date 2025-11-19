Keys to a drama-free win and Michigan football taking care of Maryland
Coming off a tight win in Wrigley Field against Northwestern, the Wolverines hit the road for another game. This week, Michigan heads to College Park to take on a Maryland team that has dropped its last six games.
Michigan still has its goals in front of it, but the Wolverines can't drop another game. The CFP committee has made it clear how they feel about Michigan -- ranking the Wolverines No. 18 with two games to go.
Here are three keys for Michigan this week against the Terrapins.
1. Play turnover-free football
Michigan was one of the best teams in the Big Ten in terms of turnover margin, but the Wolverines' past two games have done nothing but hurt Michigan. The Wolverines have turned the ball over seven times in two games, and Michigan won't likely win another game, losing the turnover battle 5-0 -- it's unheard of.
This week, Michigan will be going up against a Maryland team that is opportunistic. The Terrapins are +8 in the turnover battle and lead the Big Ten with 18 passes picked off. Maryland's defense has intercepted a pass in every game except one this season. Maryland's defense has had four games of two or more interceptions.
Bryce Underwood and the ball carriers have to do a better job of protecting the football. If not, the Terps' offense could make Michigan pay.
2. Get Maryland off the field on third down
Heading into this game, Maryland has the No. 16 rushing offense, but the Terrapins have a dynamic player at the QB position. Former Michigan target, Malik Washington, leads Maryland's offense and will want to outshine fellow freshman Bryce Underwood.
Washington has the tools to be an elite QB in the Big Ten, and Maryland throws the ball a ton each game. Washington averages nearly 230 yards per game, but he isn't very efficient. He completes less than 58% of his passes, and it leads to plenty of third-down attempts for the Terrapins.
Maryland enters Saturday having the No. 17 third-down offense, completing just over 35% of its tries. One way to allow the Terrapins to stay in this game is to give Washington confidence and not getting Maryland off the field on third downs.
Michigan's third-down defense has improved, but having any late-season lapses in this area cannot happen.
3. Don't look toward Ohio State
Everyone is looking forward to 'The Game'. It's the greatest rivalry in football and it's likely a playoff game for Michigan. Assuming the Wolverines take care of business in College Park, Michigan will have to beat OSU to get into the College Football Playoff.
While players and coaches are already game planning for the Buckeyes, once Saturday hits, it has to be about Maryland. The Wolverines have had a few 'trap games' ahead of Ohio State in recent years.
In 2022, Michigan kicked a game-winning field goal vs. Illinois the week ahead of OSU and in 2023, Michigan beat Maryland by seven. This has all the makings of being a 'trap game', but Michigan can't let that happen.
For the Wolverines, every game is a CFP game moving forward, and Saturday is no different.
