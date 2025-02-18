Dusty May declares lightly utilized freshman a key component to this year's success
Michigan basketball has been on an impressive run lately, winning six straight games and sitting alone atop the Big Ten standings. Head coach Dusty May has his team playing their best basketball of the season, with a strong collective effort on both ends of the floor. Leading the charge are their two dominant 7-footers: Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. Wolf is the only player in the Big Ten averaging a double-double, showcasing his ability to dominate the paint and provide a consistent scoring and rebounding presence. Goldin, on the other hand, is a constant scoring threat, capable of dropping 20+ points any time he steps on the court, giving Michigan a formidable frontcourt that many Big Ten teams do not have an answer for.
Point guard Tre Donaldson has also played a crucial role in the team's success. His ability to manage the offense and mitigate turnovers, which had been a problem earlier in the season, has been a key factor in the Wolverines’ recent surge. Donaldson’s decision-making has allowed Michigan to play more efficiently and control the tempo of games. He also has the ability to stretch the defense with his 3-point prowess which opens up the inside for Goldin.
While the veterans have carried the load on the court, Coach May recently gave a special shoutout to a little-used freshman from Grand Rapids, Michigan—Phat Phat Brooks. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Brooks may not see much playing time this season, but his potential is undeniable. Currently, he is playing a vital role with the scout team, pushing Michigan’s starters in practice. Coach May recognizes Brooks' future importance to the program, and his development will be a key factor in Michigan's long-term success. While his impact may not be immediate, Brooks is expected to be a major contributor for Michigan basketball in the coming years.
