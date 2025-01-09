Detroit Lions fan bus visits Ann Arbor and home of the current National Champions
The back-to-back NFC North champion Detroit Lions have kicked off a tour of the state to fire up fans for their first playoff game on the Jan. 19. Recently the bus stopped in Ann Arbor to recognize another championship winning program, the Michigan Wolverines. The "We Want More" bus drove through Ann Arbor and took a photo under the massive block "M" and 2023 National Champions banner at The Big House. Lions Senior VP of Marketing Emily Griffin said the intent is to travel to a new city every day and energize an already rabid fan base.
"Really to celebrate our fans and to give back to them and to thank them for the tremendous support they've provided throughout this historic season."- Emily Griffin, Lions VP of Marketing
One lucky fan even got a call from head coach Dan Campbell who surprised him even further with two tickets to the next Lions playoff game. Fans all over social media are hailing the combination of Lions and Wolverines, a combination that has already shown championship results on the field. This love of the Lions and the Wolverines is only highlighted by the addition of former Michigan great Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit, a guy who helped change the trajectory of the program during his time in Ann Arbor.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan QB Alex Orji sets up first known visit since entering transfer portal
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7