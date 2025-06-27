Michigan's Vlad Goldin goes undrafted, signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
Michigan center Vlad Goldin was predicted to go late in the second round of this year's NBA Draft. Sadly, he fell out of the second round and was not drafted into the NBA. That will not be the end of Vlad's NBA story. After not hearing his name called and dealing with the disappointment that came with it, Vlad was called by the Miami Heat. He signed a two-way contract with the Heat and will be with the team this summer competing in Summer League games. An NBA two-way contract is designed to develop a young talent. It allows them to play in the NBA G League and also in the NBA. They are limited to 50 total NBA games during the regular season.
The 7-foot-2 Goldin was an All-Big Ten First Team performer during his senior season at Michigan. Here are some of his highlights from MGoBlue.com
• After spending three seasons with at Florida Atlantic and making a run to the 2023 Final Four, Goldin finished his degree in sociology and followed May to Michigan as a graduate student.
• Leading the Wolverines to a 27-10 record, Goldin was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and was instrumental in the Wolverines' run to the Big Ten Tournament title, earning Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament accolades. With U-M earning the automatic bid, Goldin helped the Maize and Blue reach the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 -- U-M's sixth advancement to the second weekend.
• He added All-Big Ten first-team honors from the conference media and second-team accolades by the coaches and The Associated Press. He joined teammate Danny Wolf on the NABC Great Lakes District first team.
• One of four Wolverines to play and start in all 37 games, Goldin led the Wolverines with 16.6 points per game, with 30 games in double figures, and posted his first career 600-plus point season (615). Recording his third straight 200-plus rebound season (260), he had 31 games with five or more boards.
• Finishing second in the Big Ten with his 60.7 field-goal percentage, he recorded his second straight 200-plus field goal season (222). He attempted and made his first career three-pointers, going 11-for-33 from long range.
• Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Goldin started 143 of 154 games, including the final 113. He finished with 1,796 points (11.7 ppg) and 87 double-figure games, with 23 of 20-plus points. With 19 double-digit rebound games, he had 925 total (6.0 rpg), yielding 17 double-doubles -- Florida Atlantic (10), Michigan (seven). He added 194 blocks (1.3 bpg).
• Goldin joins former Wolverine Duncan Robinson with the Heat. Robinson went undrafted in 2018, but earned a two-way deal with the Heat following the NBA Summer League. He went on to earn a full-time roster spot and will begin his eighth season with the organization.
