Hunter Dickinson discusses his days at Michigan basketball, difficult choice to leave

Despite leaving for Kansas, former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was one of the best players to wear the maize and blue since his arrival back in 2020. The 7-footer played three seasons under Juwan Howard before he made the decision to leave and head the Kansas to play under Bill Self.

The move puzzled Michigan fans, made plenty upset, but looking back -- Dickinson did a lot to make the Wolverines better. During his three-year career, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while starting 89 games for Michigan. Dickinson was named an All-American in 2021, and he was also a two-time All-Big Ten member.

Recently, Dickinson joined former Michigan big man Tim McCormick on the Go Blue Hoops! podcast to talk about a handful of subjects.

Dickinson spoke to McCormick about his time in Ann Arbor and what he learned during his playing career under Juwan Howard. But not only his playing career in Ann Arbor, but how he got to Michigan. Dickinson picked the maize and blue over Florida State and others during his high school recruitment.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wouldn't be an interview without talking about Dickinson's villain role. He was always known as one of the 'bad boys' in college basketball. McCormick asked Dickinson about the persona he had while playing.

Dickinson discussed how Name, Image, and Likeness impacted his decision to leave Michigan and head to Kansas, plus how the conversation went with coach Howard to let him know. You can hear about all of that and much, much more on the full podcast.

You can see the full video between Tim McCormick and Hunter Dickinson below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.