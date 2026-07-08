The Milwaukee Bucks have already made moves this offseason but continue to make another.

Milwaukee has decided to trade Taurean Prince and Gary Harris to the Detroit Pistons for Caris LeVert and two second-round picks. Detroit will also receive a $15 million trade exception.

The Detroit Pistons are trading Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, sources tell ESPN. Pistons will create a trade exception from the deal and savings while Bucks acquire LeVert and pick up assets. pic.twitter.com/J615WaNmGA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

The Bucks add LeVert to team a new-look team after they sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick, two unprotected 1st-round picks (2031 and 2033), a 2030 pick swap, and a 2033 2nd-round pick.

Milwaukee added Arizona guard Brayden Burries with its own pick at No. 10 and selected Tennessee forward Nate Ament with the No. 13 pick from the Heat.

LeVert spent last season playing for the Pistons and appeared in 60 games for Detroit. In those 60 games he averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

He's always been a spark plug for teams that he played for, coming off of the bench and providing as a scorer. During this year's playoffs, he scored 24 points and shot 10-for-16 (62.5%) from the field and 3-for-6 (50%) from the three against the Cleveland Cavilers in Game 4.

Prince only appeared in 26 games for Milwaukee and averaged 9.2 points per game, while Harris appeared in 48 games and averaged 2.7 points per game.

The two 31-year olds who played limited time will stay in the division and go to the Pistons. This move for Detroit frees up around $7 million and can help with ongoing negations.

The Bucks add a player who will bring a veteran presence to an extremely young team and someone who can play instantly. This move also allows Milwaukee to build for the future.

After making trades for players such as Jrue Holiday then Damian Lillard, the Bucks draft capital evaporated trading away several first-round picks just for those two players alone.

Milwaukee got multiple picks after trading away Antetokounmpo to the Heat, and received two more additional picks by trading away Harris and Prince. The Bucks now have 7 first-round picks and 4 second-round picks.

After having limited first-round picks available and zero second-round picks this past year, the Bucks now own 7 first-round picks and 4 second-round picks, giving them flexibility to continue building a young team for the future.



Milwaukee just gained 2 seconds tonight. https://t.co/IVUgp3c4GH — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 7, 2026

The Bucks decided to trade away two expiring contracts for another player with an expiring contract and two future picks. Milwaukee was committed to a rebuild and have made another move to prepare for the future.