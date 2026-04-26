Michigan National Champion Will Tschetter Erupts in First Professional Game

Shortly after winning the national championship with Michigan, veteran forward Will Tschetter quickly inked a deal with the Warwick Senators of the NBL League in Australia.

Saturday marked the first game Tschetter played with the team, coming from Michigan, and he made an instant impact for the Senators. In a 103-89 win over Joondalup, Tschetter scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. Tschetter went to the free throw line 13 times and made 12 of his attempts. He also went 1-of-5 from three.

Warwick's Marshawn Blackmon, its leading scorer, scored a whopping 40 points in the game and led all scorers.

Will Tschetter made a great impression in his first game for the Warwick Senators🔥



The 2026 NCAA National Champion finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 steals against the Joondalup Wolves 🌟



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Tschetter at Michigan

Tschetter came to Michigan from the state of Minnesota in the 2021 class as a three-star prospect. Tschetter, who was a scoring force in high school, had to take on a different role for the Wolverines during his tenure in Ann Arbor.

From scoring phenom to glue guy, Tschetter was an important player off the bench for Michigan during his time. He never played a ton of minutes, but he would be a key component coming in and providing energy and hustle for the Wolverines.

When Juwan Howard was fired from an 8-24 season, Tschetter stuck it out at Michigan and it proved to be the most rewarding choice for the forward.

From 8-24 to national champion

Michigan chose to hire FAU's Dusty May and in his first season at Michigan, the Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16, where they would lose to Auburn.

But May put together a stellar roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, while allowing Tschetter to play another crucial role on the team. Playing in all 40 games for Michigan, Tschetter averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in just over 13 minutes per game. He wasn't going to stuff the stat sheet, but Tscetter gave Michigan 13 great minutes filled of hustle, defense, and energy.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Obviously, it's not an easy role at times," Tschetter said after a win over Ohio State. "You have single digit minutes one night and you're double digits the next. So, just being able to stay ready, always be sharp, always be ready on scouting reports. Obviously, it helps being here for the last five years, so knowing what to expect from teams night in and night out."

Tschetter's career was capped off with a national title. Cruising through the competition, Michigan made its way to the national title, where it would beat UConn in a defensive battle.

Tschetter is now in Australia, where he hopes to show that he can score the ball at will — something he proved in high school. There is a chance his path winds back up in the United States with a chance of making an NBA roster.