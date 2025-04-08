Michigan predicted to land 7-foot transfer portal target from Big Ten program
Michigan fans have learned quite a few things about head coach Dusty May over the last year. In addition to being one of the best coaches in the country, May has exhibited the ability to get the most out of the transfer portal. During the 2024-25 season, four of Michigan's five starters were products of the portal, and that team helped carry the Wolverines to a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
Following that blueprint from last season, May has once again done an amazing job in the portal. So far, he's landed three of the top players available - including Elliot Cadeau (PG, North Carolina), Morez Johnson (F, Illinois), and Yaxel Lendeborg (F, UAB). And while that haul is certainly impressive, it looks like May is set to welcome another big target to Ann Arbor.
On Tuesday, On3 predicted that Michigan will land UCLA transfer center Aday Mara. The 7-footer averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Bruins last season, and there's no question he would help soften the blow for Michigan from losing two 7-footers in Vlad Goldin in Danny Wolf.
With this latest prediction in place, Michigan continues to assert itself as one of the early favorites to win it all in 2025-26. In fact, ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' top 25 recently listed the Wolverines at the No. 5 spot, citing May's work in the portal as a primary reason for that optimism. If Michigan does in fact land Mara as part of this transfer portal class, it will go a long way toward making sure that the Wolverines are right back in the hunt for a championship next season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls
Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024
Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7