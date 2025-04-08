Michigan lands among the elite in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Given how impressive Dusty May's first year was in Ann Arbor, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that analysts believe Michigan will continue to improve next season. That belief is based on the fact that May is returning several key contributors, while also landing three of the top transfer portal prospects in recent days.
With the 2024-25 college basketball season now officially over, ESPN released its 'way-too-early' top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 season - and Michigan is sitting in the No. 5 spot.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Michigan's place within the top 5:
5. Michigan Wolverines
Dusty May has hit the portal early, landing three potential starters for the next season in Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Elliot Cadeau (UNC) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois). Lendeborg is a borderline first-round draft pick, so there's a chance he'll leave, but Cadeau is an incredibly gifted passer and Johnson is primed for a big jump down low. The Wolverines also have returnees Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, and five-star signee Trey McKenney on the wings.
Projected starting lineup
- Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG)
- Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)
- Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)
- Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG)
- Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG)
Obviously there are still some unknowns about this squad at the moment. Admissions issues have cost Michigan some highly rated transfers in years past, and there's a chance that May's biggest win in the portal - Yaxel Lendeborg - could be off to the NBA. But if the Wolverines clear all hurdles and end up bringing all three transfer prospects to Ann Arbor, there's no question that this Michigan team is going to be an early championship favorite in 2025-26.
