Michigan Wolverine basketball player caps off a big week with engagement announcement
The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Dusty May received some good news last week when Nimari Burnett announced his return for next season. Adding the veteran leadership, experience, and three-point shooting ability of Burnett to the 2025-26 class was a huge boost. Burnett returns to a team replacing its best player in Danny Wolf and almost completely revamped through the portal. The good news is that portal rebuild is currently the number one portal class in the nation.
After giving coach May and staff the good news they were seeking Burnett posted some good news of his own via social media. Nimari and his longtime girlfriend Diana Kannan shared that they got engaged while vacationing in St. Barth.
Burnett and Kannan met during his time at Texas Tech. Kannan is a Red Raider alumnus where she studied Human Science and Public Health. She is currently an intern at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.
Burnett returns to Ann Arbor for his final season of eligibility. Last year the 6-foot-5 200-pound combo guard averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He was frequently called upon, and delivered, when the team needed a clutch three-point shot. For the season Burnett shot 47.6% from the field including a lethal 40% from three-point range. That three-point prowess will be a welcomed addition to next year's squad, which looks to be a National Championship contender.
