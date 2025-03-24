First Team All-Horizon League point guard transfer has Michigan in his top seven
Coach Dusty May struck gold in the transfer portal last year. He landed Vlad Goldin, Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson, Roddy Gayle Jr., Rubin Jones, and Sam Walters. All of these players, save for Walters who suffered a back injury, have had a heavy role in getting the Michigan Wolverines out of the basement of the Big Ten and into the Sweet Sixteen against the Auburn Tigers. It is safe to assume that Coach May and his staff will seek to replicate their transfer success in 2025 and add some ready to play assets for next year. They already have a McDonald's All-American coming in with local talent Trey McKenney.
With freshman guard Justin Pippen announcing his intent to transfer, May will be looking for guard help. One of those potential additions could be Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne PG transfer Jalen Jackson. Jackson averaged 19.2 points per game on his way to earning 1st-team All-Horizon League recognition. Adding a scorer of Jackson's caliber, with experience and an ability to step in and play at a Big Ten level will more than soften the blow of losing Pippen to the portal. Current point guard Tre Donaldson still has a year of eligibility left and looks like he will be returning so if Jackson did come to Ann Arbor he would be looked at as more of an off-guard scoring option. The transfer portal chaos has just begun, and it is a good sign that elite talent is looking towards Michigan as a viable option.
