Michigan basketball center transfers to Big Ten team
After one season in Ann Arbor, Michigan women's basketball lost center Yulia Grabovskaia to the transfer portal. On Tuesday, the 6-5 junior announced she was committing to Washington and would stay in the Big Ten Conference.
Grabovskaia started in just one game for Michigan but played in 33. Coming off the bench, Grabovskaia averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. She averaged 13.5 minutes per game for the Wolverines. While she added great size to Michigan's bench, Grabovskaia wasn't effective as a shooter. She shot just 48% from the floor and the majority of her shots came under the bucket.
Kim Barnes Arico led Michigan to the NCAA Tournament where the Wolverines fell to Notre Dame in the second round of the tournament.
