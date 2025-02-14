WATCH: Michigan Football RB Justice Haynes shows off incredible quickness, footwork
Michigan Football landed the top transfer running back on the market when former Alabama tailback Justice Haynes signed with the Wolverines back on Jan. 3 out of the portal.
Fast forward nearly a month and a half, and we've gotten our first look at the former five-star running back wearing the Maize and Blue. On Friday, video surfaced on social media which showed Haynes going through a drill, flashing the incredible speed, quickness and footwork he'll bring to the Big House this fall.
Check it out below...
While working out in gym clothes is a far cry from facing down oncoming defenders in an actual football game, Haynes' raw athleticism should have Michigan fans excited for his potential in 2025 with the Wolverines. In fact, ESPN's Max Olson listed Haynes as the Wolverines' best transfer addition this offseason.
"Haynes, a former top-25 recruit, is looking for a chance to play a more significant role after rushing for 448 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore on just 6.6 carries per game," Olson wrote of the Alabama transfer. "He'll certainly get that opportunity in a Michigan offense that must replace Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. Haynes is coming in with two more seasons of eligibility and should form a terrific duo with Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines' rising freshman who rushed for 100 yards in their ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama."
According to 247Sports, Haynes was the highest-ranked running back in the transfer portal following the 2024 season. In two years with the Crimson Tide, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder rushed for 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Haynes added 99 receiving yards on 17 receptions during his sophomore season alone.
With the addition of Haynes and return of redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall, Michigan should have one of the top running back tandems in the Big Ten, if not the country, for the 2025 season. While the Wolverines' offense will look a little different in 2025 under the direction of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, there's little doubt that Michigan will continue to lean on its rushing attack next season with Haynes and Marshall leading the way.
