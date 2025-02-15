Michigan Baseball upsets No. 2 Virginia in walk-off fashion in season-opener
Michigan Baseball got its 2025 season started in exciting fashion on Friday, upsetting No. 2 Virginia at the Puerto Rico Challenge in the season-opener.
Wolverine catcher Matt Spear drove home the winning run with a walk-off hit in the 11th inning to give the Maize and Blue a 5-4 victory over the Cavaliers. After Michigan's Mitch Voit drew a walk to open the bottom half of the inning, Spear's ground ball to first base was misplayed and bounced into foul territory, allowing Voit to score the game-winning run.
The walk-off RBI capped a big day for Spear at the plate, who went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three total RBI on the afternoon. Voit also had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Wolverines. Jonathan Kim and Benjamin Casillas each added two hits for Michigan.
Michigan utilized five pitchers to navigate the 11 innings against Virginia, led by starter Dylan Vigue who allowed two earned runs in 5.1 innings of work, with three strikeouts. After reliever Wyatt Novara allowed a pair of runs in the seventh inning, Michigan turned to Grant Bradley, Cade Connolly and Gavin Devooght, who held the Cavaliers scoreless over the final three innings of the game.
Following the win on Friday, Michigan will play Rice on Saturday, followed by matchups with Villanova (Sunday) and Stetson (Monday) to close out the Puerto Rico Challenge. For a full recap of the Wolverines' win over No. 2 Virginia, click here.
Matt Spear's Two-Run Home Run
Mitch Voit's RBI double
