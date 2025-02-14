Michigan Football looks to flip four-star linebacker committed to Auburn
On it's way toward building the No. 6 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, Michigan Football flipped several top prospects along the way, such as high four-star defensive lineman Nate Marshall from Auburn.
As the recruiting calendar turns ahead to 2026, the Wolverines are working to steal another prized prospect from the Tigers.
On Friday, four-star Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy linebacker Shadarius Toodle, who's been committed to Auburn since July 27 of last year, announced official visits to five different programs, with one scheduled in Ann Arbor on May 30. In addition to Michigan, Toodle will take visits to Georgia (May 16), Florida (June 6), Auburn (June 13) and Baylor (June 20).
While there's work left to do here, flipping Toodle would be a massive win for Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, the Wolverines' primary recruiter in the battle for the four-star from Alabama.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Toodle is considered the No. 92 overall prospect, No. 6 linebacker and No. 7 player in the state of Alabama in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has received offers from over 30 FBS programs, with some of the biggest brands in college football vying for his services.
During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Jean-Mary landed a pair of linebackers in the class: four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and three-star Stockbridge (Ga.) High's Chase Taylor. With their sights set on Toodle, Michigan looks to add more quality talent and depth to the position in the 2026 cycle.
The Wolverines currently have two prospects committed to their 2026 recruiting class — four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 44 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
