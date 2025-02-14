Recruiting: Michigan Football a top school for No. 2 player in Washington D.C.
Michigan Football cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan has been one of the best recruiters on head coach Sherrone Moore's staff since being hired in March 2024, and has the Wolverines among the top schools for the No. 2 player in the nation's capital.
Last week, three-star Washington (D.C.) St. John's cornerback Hakim Satterwhite included Michigan in his 'Top 10' alongside Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, West Virginia and Maryland.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Satterwhite is considered the No. 384 overall prospect, the No. 29 cornerback and No. 2 player from Washington D.C. in the 2026 recruiting class. He holds offers from over 20 FBS programs, with schools such as Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn and Florida State involved alongside his Top 10 list above.
Morgan has been excellent on the recruiting trail for Michigan in his short tenure in Ann Arbor, both in the transfer portal and the high school ranks. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Morgan helped the Wolverines land a pair of four-star cornerbacks in Shamari Earls and Jayden Sanders, as well as two four-star safeties in Elijah Dotson and Kainoa Winston.
Since taking over for former head coach Jim Harbaugh, Moore has put an even higher priority on recruiting, and Morgan has held up his end of the bargain with the Michigan's defensive backs.
As for the 2026 recruiting cycle, Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its class — four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 44 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
